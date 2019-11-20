Starving dog eats her own leg, professionals believe

OTSEGO COUNTY, NY – An Otsego County man has been charged with animal abuse after authorities discovered that a dog he had left chained-up outside had chewed its leg off.

59 year-old Carl Pritchard of Exeter is accused of neglecting his dog Zoe.

A UPS driver alerted New York State Police after making a delivery to Pritchard’s home.

The Susquehanna SPCA says its investigators found Zoe chained to a stake, living in a plastic pet carrier with a small amount of hay, no food and a frozen water bowl.

Veterinarians believe Zoe likely chewed her own leg off after they found bone fragments in her stomach.

Pritchard surrendered Zoe, who is now being cared for at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, after he couldn’t pay her vet bills.

