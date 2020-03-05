St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY -Binghamton is counting down the days to its biggest parade of the year.

Mayor Rich David hosted a news conference today to share details of the 53rd annual Ancient Order of Hibernians Parade in Honor of Saint Patrick.

What’s come to be known as Parade Day attracts thousands of people to downtown Binghamton each year.

This year, there will be the traditional pipe bands, Irish dancers, kazoo bands, Avalon String Band, police, fire and their vehicles and floats.

In fact, 12 floats, an unusually high number, are expected for this year’s parade.

New this year, a marching band from Marathon High School and the famous Oscar Meyer Weinermobile.

The forecast is chilly, with highs in the mid 30’s, and a mix of sun and clouds, so bundle up.

Parade President Tom Kelly says it’s a better forecast than the last 2 years.

“We’d like to move the parade to Sunday because I think Sunday is going to be pushing 60. Unfortunately, we do not have that option. But it doesn’t look bad for Parade Day, we’ll take it. Mayor David and city employees always do a great job of preparing for the parade. And we are looking forward to a great parade in 2020,” says Kelly.

Marah Crapser is this year’s Maid of Erin, Kathy Cronin is the Grand Marshal and retiring Binghamton Police Officer Bill Lescault will be the official starter.

The festivities begin at 11:30 AM with a Catholic mass at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church on Court Street which includes bagpipers.

For the first time, Bishop Douglas Lucia will celebrate the mass and then participate in the parade.

The procession steps off at 1:30 from the corner of Court and Fayette, heading west through downtown and over the Court Street Bridge ending at Main and Arthur.

I will once again serve as emcee of the parade, making announcements near the reviewing stand outside of American Legion Post 80.

The post-parade party is held at Seton Catholic Central High School from 1:30 to 6, featuring the pipers, dancers, Avalon String Band and music from The Stoutmen.

Prior to the parade, the CHOW truck will travel the parade route collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations.