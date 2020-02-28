St. Mike’s Lenten Lunch remains a tradition

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Lenten tradition in Binghamton shows no signs of losing steam.

Hundreds of people flocked to Saint Michael’s Orthodox Church Recreation Hall on Clinton Street today for the start of the annual pierohi lunch.

Volunteers from the parish and the community makes thousands of pierohi each year to feed the hungry masses.

This is the 57th annual pierohi sale, which is a major fundraiser for the church.

Father Jim Dutko says it’s annual Rite of Spring.

“I’ve been at this parish for almost 30 years, I’ve seen a lot of people come and go. But, every Spring rolls around and all of a sudden, the place is full of people, sweet smells out on Clinton Street, and it’s a great time of fellowship and reunion,” says Dutko.

The church also serves vegetable soup and homemade desserts.

Plus, there are decorated wooden eggs and religious items for sale.

The lunches are held in the Rec Center every Friday from 11 to 1:30 through the end of Lent.

Takeout is available also on Thursdays from 10 until 5 and Fridays from 10 until 4, although it’s suggested that you call in your takeout order in advance at 729-0261.