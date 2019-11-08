St. James school hosts Veterans

Local veterans are the center of attention today at a Johnson City school.

St. James school children from kindergarten through 6th grade gathered the St. James Church Hall.

Veterans were invited to attend personally by the students, and were recognized by roll call.

Air Force veteran Ray Frederick says it’s nice to know that a veteran’s actions will never go unnoticed.

“It gives me a good feeling to know that people appreciate what we’ve done for our country. It is a sacrifice. I personally did not see any combat duty, but like I say, 4 years away from home in the prime of my life, it was a sacrifice,” says Frederick.

The students sang patriotic songs, like God Bless America, while using American Sign Language.