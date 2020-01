JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Schorr Firehouse Stage in Johnson City is playing host to a witty musical about a little girl with a big mind.

SRO Productions just finished it’s first weekend of “Matilda the Musical” and is heading into its second.

The musical based on the 1988 Roald Dahl novel about a little girl with telekinetic powers.

The show took home five Tony Awards when it opened on Broadway in 2012.

You can catch the second week of shows on 1/30, 1/31, 2/1 and 2/2, tickets available here.