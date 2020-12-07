SQSPCA cookie kit event promises holiday fun

From: the Susquehanna SPCA

November 27, 2020 – In order to stay connected to the community during this time of social distancing, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) has announced a new event designed to bring families together in celebration of the holidays.

The SQSPCA Holiday Treats event features sugar cookie house decorating kits complete with sugar cookie sections to build a house (or animal shelter), cat, dog, and trees, plus frosting, colored sugar and sprinkles.

The kits must be reserved by Monday, December 7 and will be ready for pick-up on Friday, December 11. SQSPCA mascots Sylvester and Max will hand deliver the pre-ordered kits car-side from 4-8 p.m. as visitors enjoy viewing the decorated shelter grounds.

“We really wanted to do something special this holiday season that would not only help create awareness of our adoptable animals but would also feature an activity that was fun and a little bit different for families,” explained SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

“Max and Sylvester are looking forward to greeting people and providing information about their four-legged friends who are here at the shelter awaiting forever homes,” Haynes said.

This event is made possible in part by Vincent and Rebekah Hopkins, the husband and wife baking team of Freestyle Confections based in Worcester.

The duo specializes in cookies, cakes, crumbles, muffins, whoopies, scones and more – all made from scratch, from home.

A portion of the proceeds from the Holiday Treats event will be donated to the shelter.

Rebekah Hopkins and her family have a history of helping the SQSPCA as volunteers.

“We wanted to work with the SQSPCA again because we are huge animal lovers. We have actually fostered a dog through them, and my parents did as well,” recounted Hopkins. “Both dogs were adopted by wonderful forever families.”

Hopkins said COVID-19 was the impetus behind the cookie kits.

“People were at home and we were all looking for things to do. We just wanted to entertain people and put smiles on their faces,” she said. “The kits are a fun activity for families, and they will have yummy cookies to eat when they’re done decorating, with no baking and no dirty dishes.”

“We are proud to be friends of the SQSPCA, and to work with them on this project. The shelter gives so much to the community, and they’re saving animals’ lives every day,” Hopkins added.

Sugar cookie house decorating kits may be reserved by calling (607) 547-8111, extension 111. The shelter is located at 4841 State Highway 28, just south of the Village of Cooperstown. To view available animals or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org. To schedule an appointment to adopt, call (607) 547-8111, extension 100.

###

In operation since 1917, the Susquehanna SPCA is a 501c3 charitable organization committed to caring for homeless, surrendered, and seized companion animals and finding them loving, forever homes. For more information or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org