Spectrum donates $5,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs of Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – A generous donation will make sure students at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Binghamton will have the information they need, no matter what the new school year brings.

Spectrum has donated $5,000 to the clubs to support technology upgrades in their two new computer labs.

They are also offering Spectrum Internet Assist for families who qualify, providing a low cost Internet service to those who can not afford it.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David says the money will go a long way in providing additional resources for the students.

“Those are really critical functions that a lot of us simply just take for granted. A lot of us just automatically have the access in our households or are used to it in our schools, but not everybody has access to the Internet and to basic information that so many of us are accustomed to on a regular basis,” says David.

Fliers about Spectrum Internet Assist can be found at the Boys and Girls Club.