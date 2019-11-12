Special Olympics fundraiser Law and Orders night at Tully’s

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some local law enforcement officers traded in their badges for order pads last week to support some very special athletes.

Law and Orders Night took place at Tully’s in Vestal.

Officers from various local police agencies were on hand to collect tips and raise money for the Special Olympics.

It’s one of several events held by law enforcement to support the games, including the recent Polar Plunge and the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Josh Nytch with the Office of Mental Health Police says it’s a great opportunity to show support for Special Olympics athletes.

“It’s so important because a lot of times these athletes won’t have the money and couldn’t get to the games otherwise. So it’s a chance for us to get out in the public and to get these athletes out there and be seen and to let the public know ‘hey, we can help raise money for a good cause,” says Nytch.

The 50th Special Olympic New York Games are in late February of next year.