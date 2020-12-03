Special 2-day First Friday for the holidays

BINGHAMTON, NY – With the holidays upon us, the First Friday Art Walk is once again expanding to 2 days in order to facilitate more holiday shopping.

Orazio Salati Studio and Gallery is holding its annual holiday show featuring artwork from 5 different artists.

They are owner Orazio Salati, Cindy Henry, Fern Pritikin Lynn and 2 new artists to the gallery: Justin Kovac and OMIT.

Salati says that when he had his own solo show in September, he was pleased by the large number of works he sold.

“It’s a wonderful way of giving someone that you love or care for a piece of artwork that will last and last and last. And it means something, it comes from the heart,” says Salati.

A number of galleries, including the Cooperative Gallery, the Artisan Gallery and Roberson, plan to open both tomorrow evening and during the day on Saturday.

Salati says there are artworks available at a wide range of price points.

For a list of venues and their special Saturday hours, visit BroomeArts.org.