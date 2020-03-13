Speaker portraying Winston Churchill comes to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – Winston Churchill has made a stop in Binghamton.

Randy Otto as Winston Churchill gave a presentation for the Binghamton University Forum at the DoubleTree Hotel today.

Otto is a keynote leadership speaker, who uses the character of the famous British Prime Minister in his speeches.

He includes Churchill’s eight principles of leadership.

Otto says Churchill was the ultimate underdog.

“Churchill’s leadership style begins and ends with vision. He needed to have a vision that drove every strategy, and of course the key vision that Churchill had was get the Americans involved in World War two,” says Otto.

Otto will be performing as Churchill at the Goodwill Theater’s Schorr Family Firehouse Stage tomorrow night at 7 P-M.

Tickets are still available at GoodwillTheatre.net.

You can see Otto’s full interview here.