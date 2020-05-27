SpaceX Launch delayed until Saturday

MERITT ISLAND, FL – Apalachin native astronaut Doug Hurley will have to wait a few days longer for his historic space flight.

The SpaceX rocket ship planned to lift off this afternoon, with Owego Free Academy alum Hurley and fellow NASA astronaut Bob Behnken on board.

However, lift off did not go as planned due to stormy weather at the Kennedy Space Center on Meritt Island, Florida.

The two are now scheduled to ride into orbit Saturday at 3:22 PM on the brand-new Dragon capsule aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, launching from the same launch pad used by the Apollo moon missions 50 years ago.

This flight marks the first time a private company has sent humans into orbit, as well as the first time in nearly a decade that the US launched astronauts from US soil.

The last time the US sent a manned vehicle into space was July 2011 with the launch of the Space Shuttle Atlantis with Hurley as the pilot.