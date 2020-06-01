SpaceX docks after 19 hours of travel

The first American astronauts to liftoff from US soil in nearly a decade are aboard the International Space Station this evening.

One of them is Apalachin Native and Owego Free Academy graduate Doug Hurley.

ABC’s Gio Benitez explains why the mission is a big success for SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Over the weekend, a stunning display of American ingenuity.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley launching into space, making history as the first astronauts to orbit Earth in a commercial spaceship.

“Today we accomplished the first flight off the Florida coast in quite some time,” says Behnken.

Sending back live video for much of their 19 hour journey to the international space station, their sons selecting this dinosaur as co-pilot.

“Trimmer the Apatosaurus, got the vote from the boys to make the trip into space with us. It was a super cool thing to do for both of our sons,” says Behnken.

By Sunday morning, the dramatic approach in space.

The SpaceX crew Dragon docking at the International Space Station, 250 miles from Earth.

The hatch opened and the two men floated into the ISS, hugging American and Navy SEAL Chris Cassidy and two Russian Cosmonauts.

Mission Control asked them if they got any sleep.

“We did get a good 7 hours or so the first night is always a bit of a challenge but the Dragon is a slick vehicle,” says Behnken.

Billionaire Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, fought back tears after the launch.

“It’s been 18 years working towards this goal, so it’s hard to believe it happened,” says Musk.

The astronauts shared today that they had declared victory in NASA’s longstanding capture the flag game among private contractors building manned space rockets.

They retrieved an American flag that had been left at the International Space Station nearly a decade ago.