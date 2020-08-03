Space X Splashdown

GULF OF MEXICO – Apalachin native Doug Hurley is back on planet Earth.

The Space X Dragon capsule that took him and fellow astronaut Bob Behnken to the international space station successfully splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico yesterday afternoon.

ABC’s Gio Benitez has more on the conclusion of a 2 month mission.

That historic re-entry.

The two so called “Space Dads.” Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley splashed down off the coast of Pensacola on Sunday.

Arriving in Houston and seeing their families for the first time in 64 days.

As they entered Earth’s atmosphere, extreme heat, 3500 degrees, blocking all communications for four tense minutes.

“When you get that first acquisition of signal, it’s a time we can all breathe a sigh of relief,” says NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

Soon the chutes deployed, the Dragon splashed down, with tropical storm Isaias far enough away.

A recovery boat loading up the Dragon, the heat shield underneath it charred by that re-entry.

Locals defying coast guard restrictions, dangerously racing in their own boats to get a view.

Overnight, Bob and Dough arriving in Houston, seeing their families for the first time in 64 days.

“It’s a little bit overwhelming to see everybody here considering the things that have gone on the last few months since we have been off planet,” says Hurley.

“We came home safely to our families and it took a lot of people a lot of time to make that happen,” says Behnken.