Southern Tier Occupational Health holds open house in their new location

BINGHAMTON, NY – A clinic in our area is looking to improve workplace health from a new location.

Southern Tier Occupational Health Services held an open house for businesses in our area yesterday.

Guides representing the Lourdes subsidiary showed people the new facility and all the new equipment.

Among its work, the clinic helps first responders to get back on their feet in the event of an accident.

Business Operations Manager Jenny Landry says helping our heroes is one of her favorite aspects of the job.

“The thing we really like is the World Trade Center monitoring exams. A lot of those people come up after being in ground zero, and we do their health surveillance and we keep track of how they’re doing, and what has changed for them. Keeping them healthy, or helping them to get healthier if possible,” says Landry.

Lourdes has increased its outreach to companies in our area recently.

That effort lead to a tripling of its business, which paid for the new location.

The clinic gave out over 8,000 flu shots last year.

The organization also assists workers in heavy machinery, trucking, and other complex jobs.