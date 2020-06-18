Southern Tier moves toward Phase 4, masks still needed

BINGHAMTON, NY – As Broome County’s COVID-19 numbers remain on a downward trajectory, the job of the health department’s core group of contact tracers has become a bit easier.

County Executive Jason Garnar said at his daily coronavirus briefing today that the Southern Tier remains on track to enter Phase 4 at the end of next week.

While Broome County trained nearly 100 contact tracers to qualify for the state’s metrics for reopening, Public Health Director Rebecca Kaufman says a smaller section of that group, about 15 people, are conducting most of the tracing now.

Kaufman says most positives can somehow be traced back to health care settings and that overall they’ve found most people who have been exposed to those with the virus are compliant with quarantine protocols.

She says the one question she gets asked frequently is when can people stop wearing masks.

“I don’t think stopping wearing the mask will happen anytime soon. That’s what has allowed us to open and keep our cases as low as they have,” says Kaufman.

Kaufman says having additional trained tracers on the bench could help to deal with a potential spike in cases this fall.

Today, Governor Cuomo announced a crack down on businesses in the state that aren’t complying fully with safety protocols.

Garnar says more enforcement is not the answer.

“I’m a little concerned when the state is talking about taking more punitive steps. Sometimes I think a heavy hand doesn’t do the job. I think it’s better to educate people and make sure people know what the rules are and help them,” says Garnar.

Garnar says the state has posted a list of youth sports that will be allowed beginning July 6th.

Guidelines are at Forward.NY.gov.