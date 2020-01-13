Southern Tier Independent Restaurants get a private tour of new SUNY Broome Culinary Center

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local restaurateurs got a first-hand look today at a facility designed to train their future employees.

Southern Tier Independent Restaurants, or STIR, got a private tour of SUNY Broome’s new Culinary and Event Center.

Located in the former Carnegie Library building on Exchange Street in Binghamton, the culinary school is scheduled to start hosting classes when the Spring semester begins in two weeks.

The facility will include two tandem industrial size kitchens, a mock bar and a large event space upstairs which can be rented out for weddings and other public or private events.

Dan Polhamus, owner of Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse in Johnson City, says he’s glad to have local students learning the business from the ground up.

“This particular program also incorporates a lot of different aspects of hospitality including event management and I see that they’re doing some casino and hotel training too. I think it might give people who might only be exposed to certain things, like the TV chef culture, a better idea of what really goes into being a hospitality professional,” said Polhamus.

The building will also house classes in interior design and floral design, as well as continuing ed courses such as chocolate making.

Students in the culinary program took classes at the main campus in Dickinson during the Fall.

The 21.5 million dollar project is seen as a major preservation victory.

Built in 1903, the historic structure had sat vacant since the year 2000 when the Broome County Library moved to Court Street.