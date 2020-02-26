Southern Tier Independence Center holds anti-bullying training

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local special education teachers tackled a problem that continues to confound, how to stop bullying.

The Southern Tier Independence Center in Binghamton hosted a program on bullying by the Southern Tier Special Ed Task Force this morning.

The 2 hour session examined current perspectives on bullying, the impact it has on families and communities, and how it can be stopped.

STIC Special Education Advocate Stephanie Quick says we must build kids up so that they feel empowered to tell adults what is happening.

“I think that my perspective as a parent, as a parent of special needs children also, is helpful. We’re not talking down to anyone. We’re talking about real situations that impact families and their children,” says Quick.

Quick and her husband, Joshua, Special Education Director for Harpursville Central School, say that we are developing better techniques and hitting some milestones in the fight.

The Quicks are parents to 4 children, including triplets.

One of their children is on the autism spectrum.