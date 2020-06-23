Southern Tier cleared for Phase 4 on Friday

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Southern Tier has received approval to enter into the 4th and final stage of the reopening process at the end of the week.

Broome County Executive received the news during a Control Room call this afternoon after he had concluded his daily coronavirus briefing.

Broome and 7 other counties in the region will enter Phase 4 on Friday.

Phase 4 includes the broad categories of arts, entertainment, recreation and education.

Fitness clubs and gyms are also expected to be included.

Garnar says the state plans to post specific guidance this evening on which businesses are included and what safety protocols will be required.

The county exec says K-12 education could really use some answers on what the state will mandate so that districts can start getting ready for the fall.

You think about what a school district has to do to prepare for hundreds, if not thousands, of kids coming back. It’s a massive undertaking and I hope guidance on schools comes out pretty soon,” says Garnar.

Once the state posts the guidance, it will be available at Forward.NY.gov.



Garnar had been anticipating the news as he says the region’s metrics have continued to improve in recent days.

He says the Southern Tier has the second lowest infection rate of any of the state’s region behind only the North Country.

The county exec also announced that he would be ending his daily coronavirus briefings after Friday.