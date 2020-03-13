Southern Tier Cheesesteak Company to hold grand opening Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY – A well-known purveyor of one of Pennsylvania’s most famous dishes is welcoming guests to the new location for his restaurant.

Southern Tier Cheesesteak Company opened up its new location yesterday on Washington Avenue in Endicott.

The restaurant held a soft opening and ribbon cutting with local officials.

Menu items include the classic Philly Cheesesteak sandwich, chicken spiedies, fries, and a spiedie salad bowl.

Chef and Owner Nick Terzella says he is thrilled to be a part of the Avenue business district.

“We are very excited to be a part of the revitalization of Washington Avenue and of Endicott. We are just very excited and we hope everybody here enjoys what we have to offer. Thank you for coming,” says Terzella.

The new location replaces the Poriginal on Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango.

A grand opening event is scheduled for Saturday.