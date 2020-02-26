Southern Tier Cheesestake Factory to move to Endicott

TOWN OF CHENANGO – After nearly 2 years on Upper Front Street, an eatery devoted to cheesesteaks and spiedies is packing up and moving to the Avenue.

Southern Tier Cheesesteak Company is closing its doors in the Town of Chenango tonight at 8 and relocating to Endicott.

Owner Nick Terzella opened in April 2018 after developing his recipe for cheesesteaks while operating a food truck he called Bada Bing in the Washington DC area.

He also worked to introduce spiedies to the nation’s capital.

Terzella explains why his cheesesteaks are so popular.

“All of our ingredients are of the highest quality. We get the best cheeses that we can buy. We get the highest quality steak that we can get shaved. It’s a very simple sandwich: cheese, steak, onions and bread. But all of those ingredients have to be just right in order to make a great cheesesteak,” says Terzella.

Southern Tier Cheesesteak is moving to 9 Washington Ave, which most recently housed the Bel Air Diner.

Terzella hopes to appeal to the lunch crowds at the Huron Campus and students from UE High School.

The plan is to open by March 14th.

Terzella says he will bring his food truck to the Town of Chenango regularly to serve his loyal customer base there.