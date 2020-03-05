Southern Tier AIDS Program presents Art and Soul

BINGHAMTON, NY – An organization that provides health information and services is joining with its neighbors in showcasing art for First Friday.

Southern Tier AIDS Program’s Prevention Services office is located on State Street in Binghamton along the block that’s known as Artists’ Row.

STAP is presenting Art and Soul, featuring 4 artists, 3 local and one from Africa.

Because the office houses a program geared toward Communities of Color, STAP has decided to focus on local artists of color.

Prevention Navigator Alexis Williams hopes the monthly art shows will help people get to know them better.

“Come in and check out the artists and see the services that we have to offer. So, they’re seeing local artwork, but they’re also feeling that they can come in and this is a safe space and get to know a little bit more about what we do here,” says Williams.

STAP offers free HIV and sexually transmitted illness testing as well as free condoms.

The artists on display this month are Kareemah Scurry, Natashaleigh Dyall , Ayana Gale and Peter Mwangi of Kenya.

First Friday takes place at 11 galleries and 5 creative sites in Binghamton from 6 until 9 tomorrow evening