Soup’er Bowl Cook Off to benefit Mom’s House

VESTAL, NY – A not for profit child care center is raising money for single parents looking to get ahead in life.

Mom’s House held a Soup’er Bowl Cook-off yesterday in Vestal, where local chefs, businesses, and individuals could taste samples of local soups.

Chicken enchilada, lentil, tortellini and sausage, roasted cauliflower and many other soups were available.

Mom’s House works to help single parents finish their education by having a free day care.

Mom’s House Executive Director Kristine Cunningham says the nonprofit couldn’t be where it is without the community’s help.

“The community, I’ll tell you, they are so generous with us. We’ve been in operation since 1988, and they’ve been supporting us at events like this. As you can see, there’s a lot of people here. As I said, 15 different soup vendors who all wanted to support us. So we just appreciate the support,” says Cunningham.

Dos Rios Cantina, The Belmar Pub and Grill, and Irish Kevin’s were just some of the organizations who prepared their fine soups.

The event last night also had games, silent auctions, and desserts of all sorts.