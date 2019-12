Just hear those sleigh bells jingling as Sounds of the Season comes back in time for the holidays.

The annual half hour holiday concert TV special features music by the Binghamton Youth Symphony Preparatory Orchestra and Senior Orchestra.

They’ll perform songs such as March of the Toys, a Most Wonderful Christmas and a Christmas Festival.

The concert will air tomorrow at 11 P-M, on WIVT and WBGH, and on Christmas day at 6 and 11 P-M on WBGH and 11 P-M on WIVT.