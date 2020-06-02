Soprano’s in Waverly gives out free pizza

WAVERLY, NY – As people remain out of work due to the pandemic, two local businesses teamed up to help feed their community.

Tioga Downs partnered with Soprano’s Pizza in Waverly to give away half sheet pizzas and soda Tuesday.

The first 250 cars picked up either a cheese or pepperoni pizza between 3 and 6 P-M.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 500 pizzas will be handed out in total.

Tioga Downs Regional Vice President of Marketing Todd Chandler says the idea for the giveaway came from the casino’s owner, Jeff Gural.

“He loves to give away, to help the community. He truly cares about the people. When we started having meetings, and we’re planning on reopening, he said number one, most important thing is we have to do some sort of charitable thrust. And this was it. So, I mean, this was right at the top of his list,” says Chandler.

For those who were unable to attend Tuesday, another 250 pizzas will once again be handed out Wednesday at Soprano’s between 3 and 6.