Sock Out Cancer race held last weekend

JOHNSON CITY NY – Nurses, physicians and staff at a local cancer center ran the extra mile to benefit their patients recently.

Employees at Broome Oncology presented Sock Out Cancer with a check for $15,300 last week.

The cancer clinic located at Lourdes Hospital held its Broome Oncology 5-K race on the Vestal Rail Trail back in September.

280 people participated and the event raised over $76,000 which Broome Oncology matched.

Oncology Doctor Madhuri Yalamanchili says the staff and sponsors enthusiastically supported the event.

“We are really humbled by this event and the success of this event. And we hope to make it an annual deal and make it more and more successful and more and more fun in the upcoming years,” says Yalamanchili.

Yalamanchili says the employees created raffle baskets for the event.

And the Union-Endicott Cross Country team and coaches participated as well.

Sock Out Cancer funds raised in Greater Binghamton are given to the foundations at Lourdes and UHS for distribution to people undergoing treatment for cancer to cover their unmet personal expenses.