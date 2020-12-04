Socially distanced “Giving of the Toys”

TOWN OF DICKINSON – It was a much different atmosphere for the annual Giving of the Toys at SUNY Broome today, but the support was as significant as ever.

The college held a socially-distanced version of the annual toy donation event outside of the school’s Student Village dormitory this afternoon.

Instead of the raucous scene inside the SUNY Broome gym, groups and individuals brought their donations separately to Santa and some of his non-elf helpers.

As is their tradition, many of the school’s sports teams donated balls and other equipment specific to their sport.

“We try and keep things sport-specific at times. Trying to support the other student-athletes that are out there, younger ages, get them when they’re coming up and hopefully they’re going to be SUNY Broome athletes,” says Director of Athletics Brett Carter.

In all, more than 60 offices, departments, clubs, athletic teams and campus organizations contributed to the drive.

The donations ended up filling the back of a pickup truck and have been donated to Broome County Toys for Tots, the local organization run by area police agencies.