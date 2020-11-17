Social Media CEOs testify about their platforms and misinformation in the 2020 election

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about their platforms, misinformation, and the 2020 election.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports the big tech CEOs are expected to address the rule that shields tech companies from liability when social media platforms host the content.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told lawmakers they’re open to new regulations.

{***Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO ***} We are well overdue to update the rules for the internet around content, elections, privacy, and data portability.

{Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO} Could be expansions to section 230, new legislative frameworks, or commitment to industry-wide self regulation.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal said so far the tech giants have only taken baby steps to address misinformation.

{Senator Richard Blumenthal, D/CT} The destructive incendiary information is still a scourge on both your platforms.

Blumenthal says the immunity granted by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is much too broad.

{Senator Richard Blumenthal, D/CT} Change is on the way and I intend to bring aggressive and targeted reform to section 230.

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy.

{Senator Patrick Leahy, D/VT} you can and must do better in our security, I think even our democracy, I understand the basic truth depends upon you doing a better job.

Senator Lindsey Graham agrees changes to Section 230 are necessary — to stop what he considers censorship and mislabeling of conservative voices.

{Senator Lindsey Graham, R/SC} We got to find a way to make sure that when twitter and Facebook make a decision about what’s reliable and what’s not, what to keep up and what to take down – that there’s transparency.

Graham says the tech giants’ power rivals governments and needs to be brought under control.