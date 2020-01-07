“Simply Streisand” to open at the Forum next month

BINGHAMTON, NY – Tri-Cities Opera is welcoming back an alumna who has transitioned from singing opera internationally to celebrating one of the most beloved singers of our time.

Carla Del Villaggio will present her tribute to Barbra Streisand called “Simply Streisand” at the Forum Theatre next month.

Del Villaggio was a resident artist at TCO in the 1980’s and received her masters degree in voice from Binghamton University.

Several years ago, she became an award-winning Streisand Tribute Artist singing Barbra’s greatest hits while honoring her signature look and mannerisms.

“She looks like Barbara, she sounds like Barbara. And we are so excited to give people the opportunity to have a Barbara-esque experience here in Binghamton at a very reasonable price,” says says Executive Director John Rozzoni.

Rozzoni hopes that Simply Streisand will also serve as a fundraiser for the organization.

It replaces a production of “Marie Begins” that was originally scheduled for the season.

The company’s resident artists will sing classic Streisand duets with Del Villaggio during the performance.

There will also be a silent auction before and during an extended intermission that also includes complimentary desserts.

Simply Streisand takes place Saturday February 29th at 7:30 at the Forum.

