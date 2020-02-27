“Simply Streisand” celebrates the music of Barbra Streisand

BINGHAMTON, NY – A show dedicated to the music of a legend comes to Binghamton Saturday.

Singer Carla DelVillaggio comes back to Binghamton to portray Barbra Streisand in the the Tri Cities Opera production Simply Streisand.

She’ll cover many of Streisand’s big hits, breaking the show up into then and now versions of Streisand.

DelVillaggio was a student at SUNY Binghamton in the 1980’s and a resident artist with TCO.

She’ll sing some duets this weekend with the current class of resident artists.

While she’s always been told that she resembles Streisand, DelVillaggio says that one of the toughest parts of becoming the character was the singing.

“It has been a challenge, and especially coming from a classical background, entirely different kind of singing, so I really had to work hard to figure out how to be still be healthy but learn how to belt in that Broadway style that she has,” says DelVillaggio.

DelVillaggio says the show will be a lot of fun as she stays in character the entire time.

Simply Streisand takes place Saturday evening at 7:30 at the Forum Theatre in downtown Binghamton.

Ticket prices range from $19 to $59.

The event is a fundraiser for TCO.

During the intermission, there will be a silent auction and some complimentary desserts.

For more information, click here.