Siena Poll results

BINGHAMTON, NY – With New York’s presidential primary still 2 months away, Bernie Sanders has a slight lead over Michael Bloomberg according to a recent poll of Democrats in the state.

According to a Siena College Poll released this week, Sanders is favored by 25 percent of New York Democrats, while 21 percent back Bloomberg, the former Mayor of New York City.

The remaining contenders are much further back, with former Vice President Joe Biden polling at 13 percent, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren at 11 and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar both at 9 percent.

However, when registered Democrats were asked which candidate had the best chance of defeating President Trump in November, most sided with Bloomberg at 33 percent, followed by Sanders at 22, Biden at 16 and the rest in single digits.

Among all New York voters, each of the candidates would be favored to win over Trump.



Meanwhile, the poll had some bad news for Governor Cuomo.

His unfavorability rating tied for the highest of his tenure at 50 percent, while 44 percent saw him favorably.

Voters also think the new law eliminating most forms of cash bail is bad by a 59 to 33 margin.