Sidney Veterans Memorial Highway named along Route 8

SIDNEY, NY – The folks in Sidney got a jump on Veterans Day yesterday, and avoided the dismal weather, by unveiling another tribute to those who served.

The section of State Route 8 between Interstate 88 and the Susquehanna River has been named the Sidney Veterans Memorial Highway.

Legislation for the designation was sponsored by 2 retiring state lawmakers, Assemblyman Cliff Crouch and Senator Jim Seward.

Crouch says the distinction should bring additional attention to the Sidney Veterans Memorial Park which can be viewed from Route 8.

“It’s an opportunity to draw people’s attention to our veterans. When they see the sign, and they know they’re driving on the Veterans Memorial Highway, that instills some thoughts in their mind about how great our veterans are. And it leads right down to the Sidney Veterans Memorial Park which is a great thing,” says Crouch.

“It’s just going to bring more opportunity for people to see the park. People who may not have seen the park because they were driving down the road here and not paying attention,” says Sidney Veterans Park Association President Tom Ruff.

The Veterans Memorial Park was completed in 2016 and includes victory walls honoring veterans, both living and deceased, from Sidney and elsewhere.