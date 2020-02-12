Sidney police catch robbers in action

GUILFORD, NY – The New York State Police at Sidney arrested two men who were in the process of robbing a home in the town of Guilford on January 28th.

20 year-old Connor Audette and 25 year-old Joseph Schneiderwer both arrested for burglary and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The police found the two hiding in a field off County Road 36 in Guilford.

Having thought it was suspicious, the police approached the men, discovering they were in the middle of robbing a home where the owner had died.

Audette was detained by the police, while Schneider attempted to flee, but was ultimately taken into custody.