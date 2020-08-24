Sidney Environmental Protection Agency wants to clean up former treatment plant

SIDNEY, NY – The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing cleanup of a former sawmill and wood-treating facility in Sidney.

The former GCL Tie and Treating plant in Sidney’s industrial park is a danger to the environment, according to the EPA.

It says the plant has been contaminated by creosote, which is a tar-like substance used to treat wood, which also polluted the ground and water around the property.

The location has been named a Superfund site since 1994.

The EPA’s plan includes thermal treatment of the property among other things, and is estimated to cost 25 million dollars.

The agency will be holding an online public meeting September 3rd at 7 PM, and the link can be found at Eventbrite.com.