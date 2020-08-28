Shots fired in Endicott apartment

ENDICOTT, NY – Shots were fired in an Endicott apartment building Thursday afternoon.

The Endicott Police Department says they were notified and searched the apartment building at 25 Washington Avenue.

Officers say the scene was secured within minutes and prior to police responding, the possible victims and suspects had fled the scene.

Potential injuries are unknown as this investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information or video related to this incident should contact the Endicott Police Department at 785-3341.

