Sheriff Harder responds to Governor Cuomo for calling out law enforcement not enforcing the 10 person mandate

BROOME COUNTY – As Thanksgiving approaches, Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order of no more than 10 people in a home for non-essential reasons has been on everyone’s mind.

Additionally, a recent press conference in which Cuomo said that ““law enforcement officers don’t get to pick and choose which laws they will enforce” has been generating responses from law enforcement officers throughout the state.

Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder responded to the statement as well, saying that the new order causes “great concern” for citizens, particularly those who think police will be invaded their homes on the holiday.

Harder says that this enforcement is again our Constitution, and that the Governor is dismissing more serious concerns of law enforcement.

Harder also says he finds Cuomo’s comment regarding police enforcement “ironic and disingenuous, since the Governor has directed that his own 5,000 State Police NOT enforce his own Executive Order.”