Shelter Slam helps raise money for animal shelters

BINGHAMTON, NY – A fundraiser dedicated to helping our furry friends has begun, and will lead-up to a big event next weekend.

The 10th annual Shelter Slam has begun as it tries to gather products and money to help animal shelters care for the creatures they have taken in.

The fundraiser goes until October 17th, at which time, there will be a big drive-through style donation drive outside Olum’s in Vestal.

Shelter Slam was created to benefit local animal shelters taking care of dogs, cats, birds, and other animals.

DJ and Event Coordinator Lisa Cruz says she wants to see a lot of smiling faces donate to the cause.

“Anything is helpful. Even if just 10 cars show up with one can of cat food and dog food each, to me, that’s success right there because that means 10 people wanted to help out with one little thing. That’s success. That’s 10 people helping out,” says Cruz.

The Broome County Humane Society, Every Dog’s Dream, Jimmy J’s Avian Rescue, and more shelters stand to benefit from donations of food, toys, bath towels, and cleaning supplies.

The drive through on the 17th will have local music playing, with Cruz running the show.

Some animals may even be able to be adopted on the spot.