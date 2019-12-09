Shear Paradise moves to a new location

BINGHAMTON, NY – A salon and spa that has been in business for nearly 40 years has a new location.

Shear Paradise cut the ribbon this past Friday, making official its new home on McMaster Street in Owego.

The business bought the building itself about a year ago, and needed that time to make the proper renovations including heating, air conditioning, electricity and plumbing.



The tight-knit community environment has been in place for many years.



Owner Jennifer Shaw says the new place is perfect for the business.

“It’s at least twice as big as our last location, so it’s good to feel spread out and new. We worked very hard on all of the renovations to get us to this point, so it’s great to be in,” says Shaw.

Shaw will be celebrating three years of ownership of Shear Paradise in March.

Her daughters cut the ribbon to celebrate the day.



The building itself used to be an antique store.



You can get your hair done there from Monday to Saturday.