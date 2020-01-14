Shawn Kostick pleads guilty to 2014 murder of his father

BINGHAMTON, NY – A 2014 cold case has been resolved as an Endicott man admits to killing his father.

34 year-old Shawn Kostick plead guilty to manslaughter in Broome County Court today in exchange for a 10 year prison sentence.

He admitted to killing Harry Kostick sometime between September 1st 2014 and October 3rd 2014 on Lincoln Avenue in Endicott.

The elder Kostick was not reported missing until March of 2015.

Shawn Kostick had also faced charges of intimidating witnesses in the case and for writing thousands of dollars worth of checks from his father’s bank account following the death.

He’s scheduled to begin serving the sentence at the end of his current prison sentence on a burglary charge.