Share the Love event helps feed seniors this holiday season

BINGHAMTON, NY – :A local organization that feeds the elderly is once again raising money during a major holiday event.



Meals on Wheels of Western Broome is teaming up with Meals on Wheels America and Subaru of America for the Share the Love event this holiday season.



In the 12th edition of the annual event, Subaru will raise money through donations and incentives on their cars.



In a news conference this morning at Matthews Subaru in Vestal, representatives from Matthews and Meals spoke about the pleasures of doing this for the elderly.



Meals on Wheels Broome County Executive Director Jackie Pangilinan says helping people is fulfilling.

“It actually makes me feel great that what I do for a living makes me feel really good as a person. You know that you are helping people every day. Every time you go into work, you know that what you’re doing makes a difference. And Matthews being able to help us out like this, I love being a part of a community that’s so driven to support those in need,” says Pangilinan.

Over 38,000 meals were handed out to seniors last year.



The overall donation last year was $6,700.



The Share the Love event started on November 14th, and runs until January 2nd.