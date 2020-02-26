Several churches come together for “Ashes to Go”

BINGHAMTON, NY – Several Lutheran churches in our area gathered in Binghamton this Ash Wednesday to perform a sacred ritual for people on the go.

Pastors and Deacons from Christ the King in Vestal, Our Saviors in Endwell, and others gathered at Redeemer Lutheran Church on the corner of Main and Chapin Streets to offer Ashes To Go.

They drew crosses made of ash across foreheads of passers-by, and distributed free lunches, prayer squares, and copies of the Bible.

Minister Todd Eames says it’s good for the churches to meet people where they are.

“Meeting them where they are, in their car on their way to visiting their mother in the hospital, that’s literally happened, or coming from a job interview, and just looking for a little hope, a little blessing in their life that they might not have recognized just driving down the street or walking along the street,” says Eames.

Eames says he enjoys giving help and hope to those looking for it.

He credits the relative warmth for a large turnout today.