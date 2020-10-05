Seton Catholic Central goes temporarily remote after 2 positive cases

BINGHAMTON, NY – After being notified of two confirmed cases, Seton Catholic Central is temporarily going virtual.

Beginning today until next Wednesday, grades 7 through 12 at Seton will be switching to remote learning.

The Catholic Schools of Broome County were notified about the positive test results by the Broome County Health Department yesterday.

The two cases that were confirmed at the school were made up of one student and one staff member.

Elizabeth Carter, the President of the Catholic Schools of Broome County, says that through contact tracing, they learned 12 faculty members and over 100 students came in contact with the two cases, and would then need to quarantine.

This, among other logistical factors, led to the decision to move everyone to remote learning.

Carter says that while Seton has not seen a spread of the virus throughout the school, she is concerned with students now needing to remain vigilant while they are home.

“You can not control what people are exposed to when they’re not at school. So, that’s the piece that is just difficult. We ask all of our families to please monitor students and monitor themselves when they’re not in school. But what’s happening out in the community is going to reflect on any of the schools,” says Carter.

Carter said that the school will undergo a deep cleaning while students and staff are working remotely.

She remains optimistic that if students and staff continue to wear their masks and keep their distance, they should be able to make it through the school year safely in-person.