September 9 weather forecast, warm weather continues

(Wednesday, September 9th, 2020) Summer-like weather with warm, humid air peaks Wednesday. Our chances for rain remain very limited at best.

The heat and humidity go up a bit Wednesday. Expect temperatures to stay in the 80s in the Southern Tier Wednesday along with some added humidity.

Despite a front still parked in Western New York, we are not really expecting any rain outside of a stray isolated shower.

Finally, after a few days the cold front to our west moves across the state Thursday into Thursday night.

This is our next chance for rain, but even then we don’t think we’ll see much more than a few scattered showers.

We’ll notice a fall-like feel to our weather Friday.

We’re breezy, cooler, and much less humid heading into the weekend. Saturday still looks dry at this point too.

But, chances for rain go up for the area by Sunday.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and muggy. Very small chance for an isolated shower/storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 60s. Wind: Near Calm.

Thursday: Breezy and turning cooler and less humid with a few scattered showers/storms possible. High near 80.

Friday: Much cooler, nice breeze and some sunshine. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Sun to clouds with a few showers possible to round out the day. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: A chance of showers and a storm or two. High near 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High around 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High lower 70s.