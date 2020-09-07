September 7 weather forecast; mainly dry

(Monday, September 7th, 2020) Sunshine will fade behind more clouds this afternoon and there could even be a shower/storm or two later this afternoon, but most of your Labor Day is dry.

After a mainly dry Labor Day, a few showers may scoot through tonight as a weakening cold front slides in tonight.

It appears this front will stall nearby late tonight/early Tuesday and then slowly slide back to the north later Tuesday into Tuesday night.

This will mean we stay pretty warm into Tuesday and turn even warmer and muggier for Wednesday.

Highs will be in the low 80s Tuesday and probably mid 80s anyways with lots of humidity for midweek.

Rain chances will be pretty low through most of the week too.

There could be a spotty shower later Tuesday afternoon and again Wednesday but for the most part it is dry.

A cold front will swing in and through either Thursday or Thursday night.

So Thursday looks to be a transition day with a few scattered showers/storms possible. Friday looks breezy, much cooler and less humid under some sun.

Monday: Sun mixes with more clouds during the afternoon hours with a shower/storm or two possible, especially north and west of Binghamton. High near 80. Wind: SE->SSW 10-20+ mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Low in the low to mid 60s. Wind: SW->W 4-10 mph.

Tuesday: Warm, a bit humid with intervals of sun and a slight risk for a shower or two. High in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and muggy. Very small chance for an isolated shower/storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Breezy and turning cooler and less humid with a few scattered showers/storms possible. High near 80.

Friday: Much cooler, nice breeze and some sunshine. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Sun to clouds with a few showers possible to round out the day. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: A chance of showers and a storm or two. High near 75.