Senior athletes to be recognized outside the Forum

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is honoring local high school athletes who had their senior season stolen by COVID-19.

County Exec Jason Garnar held his daily coronavirus briefing outside of the Forum Theater this afternoon to announce a new initiative called STAR.

It stands for Southern Tier Athlete Recognition and will begin with posting on the marquee photos and bios of local seniors who lost the end of their winter sport or their entire spring sport.

Hannah Flagg, whose father Stephen is a county legislator, lost her senior season of softball at Windsor.

“We didn’t get closure with our season. We haven’t been able to play obviously. A lot of kids are heartbroken because this is it. I think it’s really cool that we get to be up here and get acknowledged,” says Flagg.

Each local school district is submitting the images and will take their turns on the marquee.

One school will be featured each evening from 7 to 10, with a total of 4 honored on Saturdays.

A schedule of schools will be posted at GoBroomeCounty.com.