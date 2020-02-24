Senator Shumer meets with MLB executives, shows them around NYSEG Stadium

BINGHAMTON, NY – US Senator Chuck Schumer used his considerable influence to convene a meeting of heavy hitters at NYSEG Stadium this afternoon to discuss the proposed elimination of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Among the guests were Major League Baseball Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, New York Mets COO Jeff Wilpon, their entourages and a bevy of local politicians.

The group held a private, no-media tour of the stadium to learn about the more than 10 million dollars in largely taxpayer-funded upgrades done to the stadium in recent years.

Schumer says they had a fruitful discussion.

“We made some real progress today in that everyone agreed we’re going to talk. Everyone agreed we’re all going to put something on the table. Everyone agreed that everyone has to give something. And we all agreed that our goal, not achieved yet, but at least we’re moving down the track, we al agreed that the Rumble Ponies must stay in Binghamton as an affiliated club,” says Schumer.

Mets COO Wilpon and the MLB Deputy Commissioner left the stadium without speaking to the media.

Schumer says they indicated that they have further demands of the Rumble Ponies, but did not specify what those demands are.

Binghamton is one of 42 minor league teams slated for elimination under a proposal put forward by Major League Baseball.