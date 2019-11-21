Senator Schumer holds press conference on MLB’s plan to eliminate hometown teams

BINGHAMTON, NY – US Senator Chuck Schumer is the latest elected official calling on Major League Baseball to reconsider a plan that would eliminate minor league baseball in Binghamton and 41 other small markets across the country.

Using just about every baseball pun available, Schumer released a statement vowing that he will go to bat for Binghamton.

Major League Baseball is considering reducing the number of minor league affiliations in 2021 and replacing them with an independent “Dream League.”

The New York Mets would eliminate its single A team in Brooklyn, then move its double A team, currently in Binghamton, to Brooklyn.

Schumer says what makes the targeting of the Rumble Ponies especially outrageous is that the state, city and team owner John Hughes have spent a combined 9 and a half million dollars on upgrades to NYSEG Stadium in recent years at the request of the New York Mets.

“The fact that money was put into the stadium to improve it, and now there’s at least a proposal to pull the rug out from under the Rumble Ponies is extremely unfair. And that’s one of the arguments we will make to the Commissioner,” says Schumer.

Schumer says that if Major League Baseball moves forward with the plan, he’s open to reconsidering MLB’s anti-trust exemption in which the federal government allows baseball to operate as a monopoly.



The hash tag Save Hometown Baseball is being used by fans who oppose the restructuring plan.