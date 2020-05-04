Senator Kristen Gillibrand proposes government “Health Force” to increase testing

WASHINGTON, DC – Some Senate Democrats say they have part of a solution for the growing unemployment numbers and the COVID-19 pandemic.

As NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing to establish a “Health Force.”

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says there’s a way to protect the nation’s health, and get people back to work.

{Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D/NY} The solution is to have a workforce a healthcare workforce…

Senator Gillibrand is proposing the creation of a government “Health Force”

{Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D/NY} We’d have a million people trained in the next two months to do nationwide testing, contact tracing and eventually vaccination for those who want it.

Gillibrand says as millions of Americans face unemployment, her bill would shift those workers into public health roles.

{Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D/NY} to help what’s happening in our hospitals, in our community health centers.

At least one Republican supports the plan, New York Congressman Tom Reed says there’s a huge demand for workers who can perform tests.

{Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY} the folks on the front lines who are going to have to do the swabs that are going to have to have some limited medical training in order to do that testing appropriately and accurately.

But other Republicans, like North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis, say the focus should be on restoring workers to their previous jobs.

{Senator Thom Tillis, R/NC} Let’s keep in mind that the nearly 26 million people who were in unemployment were happy and working just 8 weeks ago – let’s make sure that those jobs get filled and continue to work on filling healthcare professions.

but Gillibrand plans to keep pushing for her legislation to be included in the next coronavirus economic relief package.