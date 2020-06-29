Senator Kirsten Gillibrand stops by CHOW warehouse

BINGHAMTON, NY – A prominent New York political figure pitched in to help feed the hungry in Greater Binghamton this morning.

US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand stopped by the CHOW warehouse.

She joined Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, and others to pack CHOW’s emergency food boxes.

The boxes contain spaghetti, soup, peanut butter, and other items.

Gillibrand says poor families, and those who have lost their jobs because of the virus, are suffering.

“They often get the lowest quality food, the least nutritional food, no fresh fruits or vegetables, or fresh dairy, and that adds to obesity, which adds to our health crisis, which adds to risk factors for COVID. All of this is really shining a bright light on communities that are in grave need, that these are compounding factors,” says Gillibrand.

CHOW has been distributing an average of 27,000 meals a day with its emergency food boxes, which can feed a family for two weeks.

It’s been handing out meals at a record pace, serving 5 times as many people as before the pandemic.the normal amount of people before the virus broke out.