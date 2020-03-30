Senator Jim Seward tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK – A pair of state lawmakers from our region have tested positive for COVID-19.

State Senator Jim Seward of Milford and his wife Cynthia have tested positive for the virus.

The Republican is expected to be released soon from Albany Medical Center soon and will be recovering from home from what are described as mild symptoms.

The longtime Senator, whose 9 county district includes portions of Chenango, Delaware, Cortland and Otsego Counties, has already announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election this Fall as he battles cancer.

Last week, it was reported that Republican Assemblyman Brian Miller, whose district includes parts of Delaware and Otsego Counties, was being treated at a Utica hospital for the virus.

