Senator Fred Akshar approves possible re-opening plan for Animal Adventure

Harpursville, NY – State Senator Fred Akshar is going to bat for April the Giraffe so that her legion of fans can visit her this Summer.

The senator says he approves of a plan put forth by Jordan Patch, owner of the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville.

Akshar says the park’s plan to limit attendance and regulate social distancing guidelines could help upstate New York businesses recover faster from the virus than areas further south.

He says it is important to open businesses in the state as soon as possible so residents can get back to a hint of normal life.

“My fear is that the longer we go on like this, with nothing being able to be opened, the more dire it becomes for businessmen and businesswomen, and people in general, who rely on their employer to keep them at work,” says Akshar.

Animal Adventure Park, which garnered international attention for streaming online the pregnancy of April the giraffe, is closed until further notice due to the pandemic.

Akshar says he acknowledges the real concern of COVID-19, and that a real solution must consider the science behind the virus.